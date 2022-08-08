 GOAZCATS - Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 5)
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-08 19:02:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Jordan McCloud and Jayden de Laura working on throws during training camp.
Jordan McCloud and Jayden de Laura working on throws during training camp. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Arizona is 26 days away from its season opener against SDSU and has just ended practice No. 5 of training camp on Monday. The Wildcats weren't in full pads and are expected to give it a full go on Tuesday. However, still plenty to breakdown from a practice that featured 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills and some new faces shined including at quarterback.


After what seemed like a low energy practice on Sunday, the Wildcats' players picked up the tempo on Monday and really didn't have many situations where the Jedd Fisch and the staff had to have the players run a drill again.

