Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 5)
Arizona is 26 days away from its season opener against SDSU and has just ended practice No. 5 of training camp on Monday. The Wildcats weren't in full pads and are expected to give it a full go on Tuesday. However, still plenty to breakdown from a practice that featured 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills and some new faces shined including at quarterback.
After what seemed like a low energy practice on Sunday, the Wildcats' players picked up the tempo on Monday and really didn't have many situations where the Jedd Fisch and the staff had to have the players run a drill again.
