As Friday training camp wraps up it marks the end of practice No. 3 with the Wildcats 29 days away from kicking off the 2022 season on the road against San Diego State. Arizona hadn't really gotten into run any 7-on-7 drills or 11-on-11 drills through the first two days, but Jedd Fisch and his staff ran those drills for the majority of the third practice of camp.

At the beginning of training camp both Fisch and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen stated that defensive tackle Kyon Barrs would have a few off days to focus on stretching as they get him ready for the first game of the season.