Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 14)

Friday morning, Arizona started practice No. 14 of training camp and even got to test things out in the middle of a monsoon rain, giving the Wildcats a nice changeup from the Tucson heat.

Jedd Fisch and his staff had the team running some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills with quarterbacks Jayden de Laura and Noah Fifita both getting reps. Fifita was able to get a few first-team offensive reps during some of the drills as well.