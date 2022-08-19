Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 14)
Friday morning, Arizona started practice No. 14 of training camp and even got to test things out in the middle of a monsoon rain, giving the Wildcats a nice changeup from the Tucson heat.
Jedd Fisch and his staff had the team running some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills with quarterbacks Jayden de Laura and Noah Fifita both getting reps. Fifita was able to get a few first-team offensive reps during some of the drills as well.
Overall, it was a light day of work for the players as they prepare for the "mock" game Saturday that will serve as the second scrimmage of camp for the Wildcats.
