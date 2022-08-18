Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 13)
Thursday marked the end of practice No. 13 for Arizona as it inches closer to its game against San Diego State on September 3, to kick-off the 2022 season. The Wildcats saw quarterback Jayden de Laura back on the field after missing Wednesday and wide receiver Jacob Cowing was back as well but didn't participate in drills and was seen running on the sideline with training staff.
While Cowing has been out, receiver Anthony Simpson has been the guy running with the first-team offense and has become a steady force. Simpson is one of those players that just doesn't drop passes and always finds a way to get open. Although no team wants to deal with injuries, Arizona's receiving group has shown that it has the depth and ability to pick things up if someone goes down throughout the long 12-game season.
