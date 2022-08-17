Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 12)

Wednesday marked practice No. 12 of Arizona's training camp and the energy leave was high for a 9:15 a.m. practice with the Wildcats jumping into 11-on-11 drills with a surprise and that was that freshmen Noah Fifita was running with the first-team offense instead of starter Jayden de Laura. Not only was de Laura not going through any drills, but he was also missing from practice along with Jacob Cowing and Isaiah Rutherford.

For Cowing this marks his third-straight practice that he has been missing from and the second for Rutherford. The university wouldn't provide any update on the players and has simply stated that they are out for "undisclosed" reasons.