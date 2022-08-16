Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 11)
After an easy Sunday night practice and a day off, Arizona was back in full pads on Tuesday for practice No. 11 of training camp. The Wildcats had two receivers on the sidelines in Jacob Cowing (second-straight practice) and AJ Jones.
Although Cowing and Jones missed practice No. 11, I don't expect them to miss the second scrimmage of camp on Saturday. And while they were out, other receivers in Anthony Simpson and Rex Haynes were able to step up.
Jedd Fisch and his staff had the players jump right into redzone 11-on-11 drills and it seemed like the energy was high from that point on to the end of practice. During those drills, running backs Michael Wiley, DJ WIlliams and Jonah Coleman were able to get touches with the first unit.
