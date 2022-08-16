Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 11)

After an easy Sunday night practice and a day off, Arizona was back in full pads on Tuesday for practice No. 11 of training camp. The Wildcats had two receivers on the sidelines in Jacob Cowing (second-straight practice) and AJ Jones.

Although Cowing and Jones missed practice No. 11, I don't expect them to miss the second scrimmage of camp on Saturday. And while they were out, other receivers in Anthony Simpson and Rex Haynes were able to step up.