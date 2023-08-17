Thursday saw Arizona have its final fall camp practice at Dick Tomey field before the Wildcats have their second scrimmage at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night.
Throughout the practice, it was clear that the defense stood out on Thursday, with both the interior and exterior making plays left and right, making it harder for the offense to move the ball down the field.
Here is my three-point stance from Thursday’s practice:
Three observations
Wide receivers creating separations, not converting catches
During the receivers versus cornerbacks 1-on-1 drills of practice, there were multiple occasions where the wide receiving unit would beat the secondary off of the line. Receivers AJ Jones, Malachi Riley and Jacob Cowing were all players that were able to create separation off of the line and had opportunities to make the catch, but had the ball slip right through their finger tips.
This most likely could just be a fluke as these players have been very consistent throughout camp, but the fact that these all happened within plays of each other could be a sign that the their focus reeling in the ball may not be as clear as it may have been in previous practices.
