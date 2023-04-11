News More News
2023-04-11

Three-point stance: Arizona spring practice No. 13

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
We have officially entered the final week of spring football with Arizona switching things up and holding practice on what was a hot 98-degreee Monday afternoon.

Overall, it was a shorter day on the field for the Wildcats, but it was still filled with standout performances and top plays despite a thin running backs room with DJ Williams, Michael Wiley, Rayshon Luke and Brandon Johnson missing practice.

Here's my three-point stance from Monday's spring practice:

Three observations

Thin group of running backs

With a handful of running backs out, this gave Jonah Coleman all the first team reps without splitting it with Wiley, or Williams. During that time while in 11-on-11 drills, Coleman looked great, running through defenders, picking up extra yardage and making short plays in the passing game.

Very much like last spring, I believe Coleman is the best back on the roster and has the potential to be a next-level player. This could be a breakout season coming up for him despite having to share the workload with good backs in Wiley and Willams.

