We have officially entered the final week of spring football with Arizona switching things up and holding practice on what was a hot 98-degreee Monday afternoon.
Overall, it was a shorter day on the field for the Wildcats, but it was still filled with standout performances and top plays despite a thin running backs room with DJ Williams, Michael Wiley, Rayshon Luke and Brandon Johnson missing practice.
Here's my three-point stance from Monday's spring practice:
Three observations
Thin group of running backs
With a handful of running backs out, this gave Jonah Coleman all the first team reps without splitting it with Wiley, or Williams. During that time while in 11-on-11 drills, Coleman looked great, running through defenders, picking up extra yardage and making short plays in the passing game.
Very much like last spring, I believe Coleman is the best back on the roster and has the potential to be a next-level player. This could be a breakout season coming up for him despite having to share the workload with good backs in Wiley and Willams.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.