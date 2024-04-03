No one is going to be perfect every single practice during spring ball. Bad days are going to happen to everyone on the roster and that day came on Tuesday for Noah Fifita.

Fifita had trouble hitting out routes and left the ball short in the turf a handful of times.

Plus, he threw two interceptions and almost a third when Gunner Maldonado jumped an out route but barley missed the pick six.

Still, through the tough times, Fifita dropped dimes and fit the ball into tight windows that left you speechless of his arm talent.

Arizona will be fine at quarterback and Fifita looks like he is about to take another step in his progression during the 2024 season.