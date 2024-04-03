Three-point stance: Arizona spring practice Day 4
Tuesday brought a new challenge for Arizona and it's players as the team went into full pads for the first time this spring, which means more contact and allows you to see who is improving up front and who could play a key role for the 2024 season.
With the the Wildcats in full pads, it gives the coaching staff a chance to see what players are made of when they step into the ring and have to take on full contact.
Besides the line of scrimmage, the full pads gives you the ability to see which running backs can block in pass protection and which ones need a little more time in the weight room.
So with that, here's our three-point stance from Day 4 of spring football:
Three observations
Noah Fifita had a tough day
No one is going to be perfect every single practice during spring ball. Bad days are going to happen to everyone on the roster and that day came on Tuesday for Noah Fifita.
Fifita had trouble hitting out routes and left the ball short in the turf a handful of times.
Plus, he threw two interceptions and almost a third when Gunner Maldonado jumped an out route but barley missed the pick six.
Still, through the tough times, Fifita dropped dimes and fit the ball into tight windows that left you speechless of his arm talent.
Arizona will be fine at quarterback and Fifita looks like he is about to take another step in his progression during the 2024 season.
