Arizona football is nearly wrapping up the first week of training camp and the Wildcats held Friday's practice inside Arizona Stadium with the players wearing shells (some pads) with more contact than the first two days.

Another day in meant another player who was sidelined getting back on the field and starting the process of gearing up for the 2024 season. On Friday it was cornerback Tacario Davis, who got back on the field and looked like he didn't miss any time.

With more contact on the field came more energy out of the players as they try to leave an impression on the coaching staff as they look to figure out their roster ahead of the season.