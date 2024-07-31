Three-point stance: Arizona football training camp (Day 1)
Arizona training camp is officially here and on Wednesday the team along with new head coach Brent Brennan wrapped up the first day of camp marking the start of the 2024 season just 31 days away.
Usually on the first day of camp, the energy is high but the work load for the players is somewhat minimal from what we have seen in years past with other coaching staffs.
That wasn't the case for Arizona as the team broke out into several 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills with no pads. Plus, we saw some red zone drills as well.
One of the main story lines of the day came after practice when Brennan was asked about the absence of left tackle Raymond Pulido, which he announced would be unavailable for the 2024 season.
This leaves a whole in the starting offensive line for Arizona, which had four returning starters on the unit before the announcement of Pulido's status. Now, the Wildcats welcome back three starters from a season ago.
Outside of Pulido, there were interesting observations, a few standout plays and a player of the practice, which we will be going over in this edition of our three-point stance.
Three observations
Tetairoa McMillan working his way back
Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan went down during spring practice with an unknown foot injury where he needed a minor surgery to fix. The injury kept McMillan out the final week of spring practice leaving some Wildcats fans nervous about his availability for the start of the 2024 season.
Although McMillan was sidelined for Day 1 of training camp—as expected—he was suit up and working with trainers on the sideline.
While working out, he was focused on agility drills and putting pressure on his feet. During that time, McMillan was moving well and looks to be coming along on schedule.
