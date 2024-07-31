Arizona training camp is officially here and on Wednesday the team along with new head coach Brent Brennan wrapped up the first day of camp marking the start of the 2024 season just 31 days away.

Usually on the first day of camp, the energy is high but the work load for the players is somewhat minimal from what we have seen in years past with other coaching staffs.



That wasn't the case for Arizona as the team broke out into several 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills with no pads. Plus, we saw some red zone drills as well.

One of the main story lines of the day came after practice when Brennan was asked about the absence of left tackle Raymond Pulido, which he announced would be unavailable for the 2024 season.