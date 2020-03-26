In today's Three-Point Play, Rivals National Basketball Analyst Corey Evans examines the roster difficulties facing college coaches, assesses the latest two prospects to skip college for the NBA and dives into the Kinston-to- North Carolina pipeline.

There could be a major dilemma on the horizon for the programs with players that are on the fence in regards to entering the NBA Draft.

Usually around this time and during the early weeks of April, prospects make the decision to enter their names into the NBA Draft. As we all know, this is no ordinary spring. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA's pre-draft process will likely be significantly impacted, making it that much more difficult for players to receive quality feedback on their draft prospects.

The NBA and its governors appear to be doing all they can to salvage the 2019-20 season, even if that means playing games in September. If that ends up happening, and the league sticks with its traditional timeline, the NBA Draft would not occur until after the season concludes. How would that impact the June 15 deadline for early entrants to withdraw their draft declarations? Would that window extend well into July or August?

If so, how is Villanova coach Jay Wright supposed to complete his roster without knowing what Saddiq Bey or Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will do? What about Creighton, which could be a Final Four contender if Ty-Shon Alexander returns? How do any of these programs manage their scholarship count in the meantime? Do they save each scholarship despite the withdrawal deadline being on the cusp of the fall semester starting in August?

There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Unfortunately for coaches, a lot of this is out of their control as the coronavirus pandemic touches yet another piece of the day-to-day life of a segment of the population.

