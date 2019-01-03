Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 11:54:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Three calls Murray needs to make as he takes over Arizona's RBs

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It has not yet been made official by the school, but former NFL All-Pro running back DeMarco Murray will have his first coaching job as Arizona's next running back coach. The seven-year pro is less...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}