The preseason All-Pac-12 Team for women's basketball was announced Monday morning and Arizona saw three players in Cate Reese , Shaina Pellington and Jade Loville make the list.

Reese returns to play her fifth season in the program. She averaged a career-high 14.3 points last year, while averaging double-digit points all four years.

Reese also posted 19 double-doubles last season and was named to the AP All-America honorable mention honors. She will remain one of the key leaders on the court this season.

Pellington broke out in a huge way last season, averaging 11.3 points to go along with 40 steals. She scored 30 points twice to go along with recording four steals in two different games.

Pellington also surpassed 1,000 career points last season. She will remain one of the primary guards to bring the ball up the court this year for Arizona.

Loville transfers to Arizona as a fifth-year senior from Arizona State. After three years at Boise State, she averaged just under 17 points per game last season for the Sun Devils while shooting over 43% from deep.

Loville also earned honorable mention Pac-12 All-Defense honors last season.

Arizona is tied with Oregon for the lead with three players named to the list.

The Wildcats open the season with exhibition play at McKale Center on Thursday against West Texas A&M University. The regular season opens at home against Northern Arizona on November 10.