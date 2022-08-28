During the 2021 season, Arizona had a lot of issues on the offensive end will going 1-11 underneath first-year head coach Jedd Fisch. Besides having problems at the quarterback position, the Wildcats struggled at the wide receiver with guys injured like Jamarye Joiner and others. Plus, UA receivers totaled seven touchdowns which was in the lower half of the Pac-12.
However, there is newly found optimism in the receiving crop with the addition of five-star recruit Tetairoa McMillan, and UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing among other additions that have added depth, height and speed to the unit.
From the start of training camp, Arizona's starting three receivers have consistently been McMillan and Dorian Singer on the outside and Cowing in the slot. The trio have been dynamic in camp and have separated themselves.
