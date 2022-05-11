Things we know: Arizona's offensive line situation
During coach Jedd Fisch's first season with Arizona, the Wildcats struggled, going 1-11 with most of the team's issues coming on the offensive side of the ball with an average of 17.2 points, a game ranking 124th in the nation.
Besides having quarterback issues throughout the season, Arizona's offensive struggles also stemmed from the team's offensive line. The line allowed 35 sacks ranking 109th nationally in sacks allowed and the Wildcats offense finished the season 96th in rushing offense averaging 3.65 yards a carry.
The line was able to improve throughout the season but still ranked near the bottom of college football in key areas. Arizona will have most of its offensive line back from the previous season with the exception of Josh McCauley who gradated and Donovan Laie who has opted not to return for the 2022 season.
As for the returning starters, the Wildcats will have Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Paiton Fears at right tackle and Josh Donovan at right guard are the returners that will be in the starting lineup with the potential of Jonah Savaiinaea at left guard and either Josh Baker or JT Hand at center.
"I think the guys that we have returning they truly understand the system now. So, we've got more leadership there, we've got guys we can rely on," said offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll. "And the young guys have come in with a great attitude and have fought their tails off to learn it. And they're competing right now and some of these guys are freshmen and we've got some new guys that have transferred in that are ready to compete right now because they've put the work in, and we are excited about that."
