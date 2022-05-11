Things we know: Arizona's offensive line situation

Besides having quarterback issues throughout the season, Arizona's offensive struggles also stemmed from the team's offensive line. The line allowed 35 sacks ranking 109th nationally in sacks allowed and the Wildcats offense finished the season 96th in rushing offense averaging 3.65 yards a carry.

During coach Jedd Fisch's first season with Arizona, the Wildcats struggled, going 1-11 with most of the team's issues coming on the offensive side of the ball with an average of 17.2 points, a game ranking 124th in the nation.

The line was able to improve throughout the season but still ranked near the bottom of college football in key areas. Arizona will have most of its offensive line back from the previous season with the exception of Josh McCauley who gradated and Donovan Laie who has opted not to return for the 2022 season.

As for the returning starters, the Wildcats will have Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Paiton Fears at right tackle and Josh Donovan at right guard are the returners that will be in the starting lineup with the potential of Jonah Savaiinaea at left guard and either Josh Baker or JT Hand at center.