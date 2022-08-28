Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
The linebacker group for Arizona this season will be led by redshirt senior Jerry Roberts, who makes his return to the field after suffering a season-ending injury last season in a game against Washington State. He was able to take part in training camp after not being able to do so during spring camp.
"It was definitely hard not being able to compete out there with my brothers, but I was looking at the bigger picture," Roberts said on having to be held back during spring camp. "As we know, spring ball is extremely important trying to build players on the team and what not, but the ultimate end goal is being able to play that first game and I know that is what we were trying to do for me."
Roberts has been able to work his way back to full health and is currently the only lock among the Wildcats linebackers. He figures to start at the MIKE position for Arizona.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.