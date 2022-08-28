"It was definitely hard not being able to compete out there with my brothers, but I was looking at the bigger picture," Roberts said on having to be held back during spring camp. "As we know, spring ball is extremely important trying to build players on the team and what not, but the ultimate end goal is being able to play that first game and I know that is what we were trying to do for me."

Roberts has been able to work his way back to full health and is currently the only lock among the Wildcats linebackers. He figures to start at the MIKE position for Arizona.