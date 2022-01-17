THE SPORTS GUYS: Updating the latest news with Arizona hoops and football

Arizona's men's basketball team has moved up to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll while the women's team remains in the top 10 as well. Meanwhile, Jedd Fisch continues to add talent to his roster for the upcoming football season. So, it's a good time for The Sports Guys to get back together to discuss all the latest Wildcats news.

Anthony Gimino (Lindy's) returns to chat with Steve Rivera (All Sports Tucson) and Matt Moreno (GOAZCATS.com) to break down everything we've learned lately in the first episode of 2022.

Among the topics discussed in this episode are the rise of Tommy Lloyd's team into the top three coming off its sweep of the Mountain schools, the UA women's team's game against Oregon and potential controversy with Oregon, and the Wildcats' continued recruiting success for the football team with several new transfer additions in recent weeks.