THE SPORTS GUYS: Recapping Arizona's weekend in the NCAA Tournament

Arizona men's basketball team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament after a battle with No. 9 seed TCU on Sunday that secured the Wildcats' spot in the Sweet 16 this week. Top-seeded UA will now face No. 5 seed Houston with a spot in the South Region final on the line this week in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Arizona women saw their run in the tournament come to an end after falling to No. 5 seed North Carolina in a Round of 32 matchup Monday night at McKale Center.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and All Sports Tucson's Steve Rivera discuss both teams in the latest episode of The Sports Guys.