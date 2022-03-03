THE SPORTS GUYS: Arizona opening up a busy March
Arizona is opening up busy month for man of its teams on campus with both basketball teams heading into the postseason while the football team has opened up spring practice. GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by Steve Rivera of All Sports Tucson to discuss the latest news with the Wildcats.
