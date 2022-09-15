Taking a look first at stopping the run for the Wildcats against the Bison will be a test. In the first two games of the season, the Arizona run defense has been formidable but not great as San Diego State and Mississippi State both averaged over four yards per carry.

This will be a completely different type of test this weekend against a North Dakota State offense that is known to run a lot of I-formation and power run offensive schemes. Through their first two games, the Bison have ran the ball 68 times combined to just 30 pass attempts. They are an offense that will try to run the ball down your throat and like Arizona, they run a committee style backfield having given carries to eight different running backs or full backs.



