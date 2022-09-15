Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
One of the biggest focal points for Arizona this weekend against North Dakota State will be the rushing attack on both sides of the ball.
Here is a look at what to expect for the Wildcats both looking to establish the run game as well as stopping a power run attack.
Stopping the run for the Arizona defense:
Taking a look first at stopping the run for the Wildcats against the Bison will be a test. In the first two games of the season, the Arizona run defense has been formidable but not great as San Diego State and Mississippi State both averaged over four yards per carry.
This will be a completely different type of test this weekend against a North Dakota State offense that is known to run a lot of I-formation and power run offensive schemes. Through their first two games, the Bison have ran the ball 68 times combined to just 30 pass attempts. They are an offense that will try to run the ball down your throat and like Arizona, they run a committee style backfield having given carries to eight different running backs or full backs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.