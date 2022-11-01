Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
After a very poor start to the season on the defensive side of the ball, Arizona has shown signs of improvements and that has come with some of the younger players seeing more playing time on the field.
One of those players being Jacob Manu,who was teammates with Tetairoa McMillan, Noah Fifita and Keyan Burnett at Servite high school in Anaheim, Calif.
Manu got to Arizona later than his high school teammates, which made him have to work that much harder to learn the offense and the playbook.
"I knew I had a chance [to play], but I knew it was going to be way harder for me than the other guys because they came earlier," Manu said. "I knew I had to work my butt off."
