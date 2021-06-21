The 'new aura' at Arizona sticks out to 2022 WR Shawn Miller after visit

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) receiver Shawn Miller knows Arizona well. He previously played at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale and had started to build a relationship with the program prior to the coaching change this offseason. The new staff under head coach Jedd Fisch has continued to prioritize the high three-star prospect, and he was finally able to meet the coaches in person over the weekend as he made an official visit to UA alongside his family.

Arizona, as an in-state school, has had Miller's attention since early in his recruitment, but when the new coaches came aboard his perception of the program began change. He has been able to build a connection with receivers coach Kevin Cummings, and the Wildcats were able to convince him to make the trek down to Tucson to meet the staff in person.

Miller came away impressed by what he saw on the visit.

"It was a great experience," he said. "An eye opener seeing that there’s a new aura at U of A because of the new coaches."