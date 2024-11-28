Last dance: UA's Tetairoa McMillan maybe playing in his final home game

Three years later, McMillan is about to step onto the field at Arizona Stadium for the final time when the Wildcats take on Arizona State on Saturday as a player who made his mark and some in program history.

It was in December of 2021 when Arizona was able to flip five-star WR Tetairoa McMillan from Oregon to join three of his teammates from Servite High School, including his QB Noah Fifita.

"I think they'll be remembered as legends," Brent Brennan said of how he believes McMillan and Fifita will be remembered together as Wildcat teammates. "I think they'll be remembered as guys who were incredible football players and also outstanding people in the community... (McMillan's) consistency of practice, gameday, how competitive he is and the relationship him and Noah have, I don't think there is any reason they shouldn't be remembered forever here."

It did not take long for McMillan to show off his talent in his first year in Tucson, leading all true freshman in the country with 702 yards on 39 receptions. He also caught eight touchdowns that season which was tied for the most in the Pac-12 that year. He put up those numbers while playing alongside Dorian Singer and Jacob Cowing that season who both eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards.

In his sophomore season, McMillan stepped into a larger role after Singer transferred. He exploded for 1,402 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 receptions. His yardage was the second most in a single-season in program history and was second in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game. He was named to the AP Second-Team All-Pac-12 and AP Third-Team All-American lists.

This season, McMillan exploded to open the season for 304 yards and four touchdowns against New Mexico. Last week against TCU, he became the all-time leading receiver in program history when he passed his wide receivers coach Bobby Wade.

McMillan was also named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver in the country. Travis Hunter of Colorado and Nick Nash of San Jose State were the other two finalists.

"To me, their is not a better wide receiver in the country than T-Mac," Brennan said. " I think he should win the Biletnikoff. I hope he does."

McMillan was the highest-ranked recruit when he stepped foot on the University of Arizona campus and he without a doubt lived up to it both on and off the field in Tucson. He will be hearing his name called in April with most mock drafts currently having him being drafted in the top 5-10 overall range.