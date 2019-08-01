Highly ranked recruits are a big deal for any fan base, so we thought it would be interesting to take a look at the highest-ranked high school signee for each Power Five school in Rivals.com history and see how they panned out. Today, we look at the Pac-12. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.



Reggie Bush ()

ARIZONA

The skinny: Ross took official visits to Arizona, Nebraska and Oregon before committing to the Wildcats in late January. Oregon was thought to be the leader in the December, while a late offer by USC made everything even more hectic before his commitment to Arizona. Ross had a productive career with the Wildcats, playing in 49 games while totaling five interceptions and 154 tackles. However, he went undrafted in 2010 before signing with Philadelphia as a free agent. Ross was released during the summer leading up to the 2010 season and never made an active roster. Farrell’s take: Ross didn’t make it in the NFL but he had a very solid career at Arizona as the highest-ranked defensive back and prospect they’ve landed. He has excellent instincts and natural coverage ability and was a big get for the Wildcats out of California.

ARIZONA STATE

The skinny: Burfict was initially committed to USC, but flipped to Arizona State on National Signing Day. He earned All-American honors after an extremely promising sophomore season, but then failed to reach the same levels in 2011. However, he still decided to forego his senior season, and because of his inconsistent junior season, minor off-field issues and poor combine performance he went undrafted. Signing with Cincinnati as a free agent, he led the Bengals in tackles as a rookie, however his career has been marred by on-field conduct issues. Released by Cincinnati after seven seasons earlier this year, he signed a one-year contract with Oakland in March. Farrell’s take: Burfict was a beast and was supposed to go to USC but academics apparently pushed him to Arizona State and what a get for the Sun Devils. He was an angry, aggressive hitter and a massive linebacker in high school — a man among boys. His off-field issues have followed him but he’s been a star at every level.

CALIFORNIA

The skinny: Allen initially committed to Alabama, but when the chance to play with his brother, Zach Maynard, emerged, everything changed. Maynard had decided to transfer from Buffalo to Cal, so Allen re-opened his recruitment and signed with the Golden Bears. After being switched from safety to receiver, Allen totaled 205 receptions and 17 touchdowns in three seasons. Slipping to the third round in 2013, mainly due to a knee injury, Allen was drafted by San Diego, where he has become one of the more consistent receivers in the league with the Chargers. Farrell’s take: That’s right, Allen was a defensive back in our rankings out of high school and was one of the best safeties I’ve scouted. I knew he was a good wide receiver as well but didn’t think he could become the star on offense like he has. His career at Cal was a great one and he’s one of the NFL’s best receivers. His recruitment was interesting as well with the decommitment from Alabama and package deal with his brother to Cal.

COLORADO

The skinny: Scott was initially committed to Texas before reopening his recruitment and committing to Colorado over Florida and LSU. After a lackluster first two seasons in Boulder, Scott transferred to South Florida where he rushed for 814 yards and five touchdowns in his one season before declaring for the NFL Draft. However, he went unselected before signing with Dallas as a free agent. He spent a majority of the season on the practice squad, but was waived in early 2013 without ever seeing the active roster. Farrell’s take: Scott was a big, talented running back out of California who was a huge get for Colorado. I thought he’d be a star with the Buffaloes and can’t understand how he didn’t pan out. When I first saw him I thought he was a can't-miss. He was solid at USF but still a big disappointment.

OREGON

The skinny: After initially committing to Nebraska during his senior season, Ngata quickly re-opened his recruitment. He took official visits to Oregon and BYU, his two favorites, which led to his commitment to BYU, before flipping again to Oregon on National Signing Day. His dominant final season in Eugune helped him get selected with the 12th overall pick in 2006 by Baltimore. With the Ravens he became one of the more dominant defensive tackles in the league, before making the move to Detroit in 2015. After three seasons with the Lions and then one with Philadelphia, Ngata retired earlier this year on his birthday. Farrell’s take: If it weren’t for Vince Young, Ngata would have been the No. 1 player in the 2002 class hands down after his performance at the U.S. Army Bowl. He was simply a dominant, athletic lineman who could chase down anything and played with a mean streak. His three commitments were all very interesting and his career in college and the NFL speaks volumes about his talent.

OREGON STATE

The skinny: With his father, Joe Seumalo, being the defensive line coach at Oregon State, the Beavers were always thought to be the favorite for his son. And while Seaumalo did consider the majority of the other schools in the Pac-12, when he it was time to make a decision he did commit to the Beavers. Seumalo was named a freshman All-American in 2012 and earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2013 and 2015, after redshirting during the 2014 season due to an injury. He decided to forego his final year of eligibility for the NFL Draft, where he was selected in the third round by Philadelphia in 2016. He has started 15 games during his first three seasons with the Eagles and in March signed a three-year extension. Farrell’s take: Seumalo was a brawler and superior run blocker in high school and a player who could have played all five positions on the offensive line. He was also a very heady player and a leader out of high school which are two of the reasons he remains in the NFL.

STANFORD

The skinny: Little committed to Stanford over Texas during his senior season. He claimed that the Cardinal’s pro-style offense and reputation for producing NFL linemen were key factors in his decision. Coming off of a first-team All-Pac-12 season in 2018, big things are expected from Little in 2019, who is also considered one the top offensive tackles in next spring’s draft if he decides to forego his senior season. Farrell’s take: Little was a huge get out of Texas for Stanford and has more than loved up to his billing so far. He was a very intelligent lineman who learned very quickly and had great technique. He used his frame and footwork so well he just continued to move up the rankings each time we evaluated him. He’ll probably be a first-round draft pick.

UCLA

The skinny: After a series of unofficial visits, Rosen committed to UCLA over Michigan during the spring after his junior season. Despite missing a few games due to an injury, Rosen still passed for 9,341 yards and 59 touchdowns in 30 games with the Bruins. Selected with the 10th overall pick in 2018 last spring, Rosen struggled as a rookie, which led to his trade to Miami in the off-season. He is now battling veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job with the Dolphins. Farrell’s take: Rosen should have been No 1 in 2015 and that’s my fault. He passed Byron Cowart in the rankings to be No 1 after a great senior year but he skipped the Under Armour Game and Cowart was excellent so we swapped them back. Oops. Rosen had a very good career at UCLA and we always knew he would be a first-rounder. Rosen was the best quarterback I’ve ever scouted until a guy named Trevor Lawrence came along.

USC

The skinny: Bush committed to USC over Texas, Stanford and Notre Dame at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. With the Trojans, Bush was a dynamic playmaker, finishing with 4,470 yards and 38 touchdowns on offense. Drafted with the second overall pick in 2006 by New Orleans, injuries hampered Bush during his ten-year career, but he still had 5,490 rushing yards, 3,598 receiving yards and 54 offensive touchdowns. Farrell’s take: I still say Bush should have been No 1 in 2003 ahead of Ernie Sims and he has one of the best highlight films you’ll ever see. Until Adrian Peterson came along the next year, he was the best running back I’d seen and is still one of the most athletic and versatile backs I’ve scouted.

UTAH

The skinny: Johnson took official visits to Utah and Nebraska, which led to his commitment to the Utes in late October. However, he then took additional official visits to Oklahoma and Arizona State before solidifying with Utah. After showing promise as a true freshman, Johnson impressed in 2018 with 41 tackles and four interceptions. Even bigger things are being expected from him in 2019, as he is being touted as a potential first round NFL pick. Farrell’s take: Johnson was an elite defensive back with good size and excellent coverage instincts. He liked to play physical and thrived on being alone on an island in evaluations. He’s now one if the top defensive backs in college and should pan out as a first-rounder.

WASHINGTON

The skinny: Thompson was initially committed to Cal, but then flipped to Washington due to the strong relationship he had established with the coaching staff. With the Huskies, Thompson became a leader on the defensive unit, finishing with 232 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons. Selected in the late first round by Carolina in the 2015 NFL Draft, Thompson is preparing for his fifth season with the Panthers. He is coming off of his best statistical season with 79 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss. Farrell’s take: Thompson was a physically dominant defensive back who looked like a linebacker and hit like one as well. He was one of the most physically imposing defensive backs I’ve ever scouted and a huge get for Washington. He also could have been an excellent running back, I’m sure of it. His career at Washington and first-round status speaks for itself.

WASHINGTON STATE