The big name all off-season on the offensive side of the ball among the freshmen class was Tetairoa McMillan. He is currently No. 10 in the Pac-12 in receiving yards with 532 yards and is tied for second with six touchdowns on 31 receptions. McMillan has already earned multiple Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards.

As the season has gone on, his rapport and trust with Jayden de Laura has only improved and the emergence of Dorian Singer has only helped McMillan, de Laura and the entire Wildcats' offense.

Jonah Coleman has split the backfield touches with Michael Wiley and DJ Williams this season. He has ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns across 60 carries to go along with seven receptions. He has seen double-digit carries twice and ran for a season-high 74 yards on nine carries against Oregon last month.

We have seen flashes from Coleman and he should only continue to improve while the committee approach ran by Jedd Fisch helps keep everyone fresh throughout each game. The other freshman back is Rayshon Luke who has missed the last month due to a leg injury but Fisch said he should be available this week against Utah. We saw flashes of Luke's blazing speed throughout the first few weeks of the season and he has the potential to be a weapon in both the run and pass game.



