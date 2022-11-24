The Duel in the Desert
Rivalry week is and there is no team that Jedd Fisch's Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) would rather beat going into the off-season than their enemy from the north, Arizona State (3-8, 2-6).
"Its exciting," offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said." One game season, we’re fired up to play this opponent, our guys know the stakes, know what’s at hand,”
Despite leading the all-time series 49-46-1, ASU has had Arizona’s number as of recently, on a five-game winning streak including a dominant 70-7 win the last time the two rivals played in Tucson.
Arizona will have revenge on its mind when trying to cap off a much improved season than last year’s 1-11 campaign with a win this Friday.
The expectations will be high for this historic rivalry, raising the question of whether both teams can play at an effective level and keep their composure in a game that holds a lot of bad blood.
“There’s going to be emotion, there's gonna be excitement, there’s gonna be trash talk, it’s just not going past that to where you are taking yourself out of the game, which happened to us last year,” Carroll said. “So making sure all of our guys stay on the field. …It’s the same message we have had for playing at the Rose Bowl (UCLA), a team where one of our players has played on before (USC), the message hasn’t changed.
