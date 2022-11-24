Rivalry week is and there is no team that Jedd Fisch's Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) would rather beat going into the off-season than their enemy from the north, Arizona State (3-8, 2-6).

"Its exciting," offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said." One game season, we’re fired up to play this opponent, our guys know the stakes, know what’s at hand,”

Despite leading the all-time series 49-46-1, ASU has had Arizona’s number as of recently, on a five-game winning streak including a dominant 70-7 win the last time the two rivals played in Tucson.

Arizona will have revenge on its mind when trying to cap off a much improved season than last year’s 1-11 campaign with a win this Friday.