The deep and highly personal Arizona vs. ASU rivalry

Both teams know each other so well and coach Brent Brennan mentioned this being the biggest game of the year on Monday so even though the Cats have been misfortunate, they'll bring the same emotion and distaste that ASU will be bringing.

On paper it looks like ASU will win this game handedly based on how each team has performed this season but in the words of kicker Tyler Loop , "records kind of go out of the window with this one."

Now the Sun Devils sit in the seat Arizona once saw itself in as they'll compete in the Territorial Cup for a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship and the Playoff as well.

Instead it's the vaunted "team up north" in No. 14 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) that has accomplished a complete program turnaround from going 3-9 a year ago thanks to head coach Kenny Dillingham's team building efforts and transfer portal prowess.

Amid the disappointing season that Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) has went through that was once a time filled with hope to make a running for the Big 12 title and potentially a shot at the College Football Playoff, the Wildcats see themselves bowl ineligible with one week left in the campaign.

From a players perspective, they are very fondly aware of what the Territorial Cup means in the state of Arizona and the rich history that backs it up.

It even stacks up against some of the biggest rivalries in the country in terms of the hatred shared among each team.

"I grew up in Texas so I thought the most bitter like big-time rivalry was always Texas vs. [Texas] A&M," Loop said. "Then I got out here ... and this one's bitter and it's hate filled. It's a big deal for both schools, it's about pride, it's about honor."

Aside from the players, there are plenty of coaches on the roster with years of experience in this game environment and even those similar and there's none better than defensive coordinator Duane Akina who's coached not only in this game but big rivalries like Texas-Oklahoma and the aforementioned Texas-Texas A&M.

"This is probably a strong statement, but there's just some real hate between the Universities," Akina said. "I would put this one up against those Red-River shootouts and all those games because there's so much passions that's involved."

The man that has spent time on both sides, Bobby Wade the current wide receivers coach at Arizona shared his exclusive insight on the Duel in the Desert.

"Being a player that's played in it and then also a coach that's coached in it, it's a players game you know it's really for them," Wade said. "If you get an opportunity to ever play in it, you know it' something that you're going to remember forever."

For many Wildcats like Loop and Josh Baker among others, it'll be their last time dressing in Arizona red and blue and they'll be celebrated as part of Senior Day.

"Super thankful," Loop expressed on his time at Arizona. "Been a lot of ups and downs you know, three different head coaches, seeing a lot of guys come in and out of this building. But it's just been so special."

Without officially declaring for the NFL draft just yet, it'll also be the potential final game for some juniors such as star wideout Tetairoa McMillan who has been mocked No. 2 overall just recently from Josh Edwards at CBS Sports.

"It's been amazing to see the growth and development, and just the raw talent and ability this kid has," said Baker on playing in the same offense as T-Mac. "To go out and make plays when some of them seem impossible."

McMillan who was just named a finalist for the Biletnikoff award, will play against the Sun Devils amid speculation of potentially sitting out to avoid injury on his way to the NFL.

After putting up zero stats in the 2022 Territorial Cup, McMillan put up a huge performance in 2023 hauling in 11 receptions for 266 receiving yards and a touchdown being a big contributor as to why the Cup remains in Tucson and having him available for the upcoming matchup is phenomenal news for Arizona's odds.