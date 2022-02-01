Texas safety recruit Canyon Moses becomes Arizona's first 2023 commit

Arizona's first commit in the 2023 class will be making the move from Texas next year. Midland Legacy (Midland, Texas) safety Canyon Moses decided Tuesday that he was ready to bring his recruitment to an end even before the last of the 2022 recruits across the country have signed.

The high three-star prospect will not have his opportunity to sign with the Wildcats until December, so there was no pressure to make a decision now. However, Moses and his mom made the trek to Tucson over the weekend sealing his commitment decision.

For the junior safety it came down to the attention he received from the UA staff. The Wildcats offered Moses back in September, and he never felt a lack of interest from the coaching staff.

Once he was able to get to Tucson over the weekend his decision had been made.

“What made it the right time and the right place for me is that when I got there they treated me really well,” Moses said about his weekend visit to Arizona that ultimately sealed his commitment. “Other places I’ve only talked to one coach or I would just talk to the recruiting director, but there I met the whole staff. They’ve just been keeping in touch with me relationship-wise since they offered.

“Being there just just made it more unreal because of the atmosphere there. It really was just a great experience overall and somewhere that I needed to be.”