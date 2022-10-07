"I was in a bind of what I wanted to do," McMillan said. "I had till Friday, I actually didn't sign the papers. I called coach [Jedd] Fisch at like 8:30 at night. I was like mom 'Where should I go?' and I just went with my gut."

McMillan already had a few of his teammates from Servite High School committed and signed to Arizona — Noah Fifita, Jacob Manu and Keyan Burnett — which made the process of him becoming a member of the Wildcats that much easier.