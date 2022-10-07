Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
In August of 2021, former five-star recruit Tetairoa McMillan out of Servite High School in Anaheim, California committed to Oregon. He had no plans of changing his decision. Fast forward later that year, Mario Cristobal left UO to coach Miami and that led to McMillan having second thoughts about playing for the Ducks. It was in December when he announced his decision to flip to Arizona.
"I was in a bind of what I wanted to do," McMillan said. "I had till Friday, I actually didn't sign the papers. I called coach [Jedd] Fisch at like 8:30 at night. I was like mom 'Where should I go?' and I just went with my gut."
McMillan already had a few of his teammates from Servite High School committed and signed to Arizona — Noah Fifita, Jacob Manu and Keyan Burnett —which made the process of him becoming a member of the Wildcats that much easier.
