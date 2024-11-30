Territorial Cup Preview: Arizona vs. No. 16 Arizona State

As we have seen many times in this rivalry, records can be thrown out the window. So while the Sun Devils are a heavy favorite, it figures to be a battle once again Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.

It is time for the Territorial Cup, the oldest rivalry trophy game in college football. While it has been a brutal season for Arizona compared to the expectations that were set entering the year, it can still end it with a bang by keeping the trophy in Tucson and playing spoiler to an Arizona State team looking to make it to the Big 12 Championship with hopes of also earning a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Arizona will be looking to keep the Territorial Cup trophy in Tucson for the third straight season. It won't be easy against an Arizona State team that has been clicking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball this season and enters the matchup ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff poll.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo enters Saturday ranked No. 11 in the country with 1,221 yards on the ground to go along with 14 touchdowns. He has also added 34 receptions for 460 yards and another two scores through the air. It is easier said than done, but limiting him the best they can is a huge key for Arizona. In the two losses this season for the Sun Devils, Skattebo did not run for more than 75 yards on the ground.

Through the air, transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt has passed for 2,153 yards with a 62% completion percentage and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. He is also a threat on the ground, rushing for another four scores. Arizona was able to contain a dual threat quarterback last time it faced one against Zeon Chriss and Houston, but the Sun Devils have a much more dangerous downfield passing attack.

In these rivalry games, it can get chippy at times between the two teams on the field. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said the team has talked about that every day, and int will be important for his team to keep its emotions in check on the field Saturday.

"I think that's something that has to be on your mind," Brennan said. "I made the statement before, you want to be right on the edge of the cliff and not fall off. That's something important in these big rivalry games. To me one of the characteristics that always gives you a chance to be in or to win is who plays with the most poise and that's a critical component of this game."