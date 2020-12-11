GOAZCATS - Territorial Cup passion still in place for winless Arizona, Arizona State

Territorial Cup passion still in place for winless Arizona, Arizona State
The Territorial Cup is about to change everything this season for one of the teams. Arizona and Arizona State are winless this season, but that's about to change Friday as one team will walk away with a win under its belt heading into the final week of the regular season.
Both teams have had their struggles so far this season.
The Wildcats are 0-4 with one game cancelled earlier this season against Utah because of COVID-19 issues for the Utes. While the Sun Devils have only been able to play two games, losing both by a combined eight points.
Arizona's defense, however, seems to be finding its feet late in the season after finally forcing a turnover, three in fact, during the Wildcats' game against Colorado last week. That will continue to be a key element for the Wildcats to continue that trend going into the Territorial Cup.
One key member of the UA defense is graduate transfer defensive lineman Aaron Blackwell, who happens to be from Peoria, and he understands the meaning of Friday night's game.
"If we had to win one game this year it would be this one, it's the biggest one of the year," he said. "Growing up this was always the he said, she said in town. This is the battle of the bands for everybody, so we're excited beyond belief. Just so thankful that we made it this far and thankful that Arizona State got healthy enough to meet us this late in the season."
Blackwell, who will be playing in his first Territorial Cup matchup since transferring to UA from New Mexico over the offseason, moved to the Phoenix area from Oregon so he had to learn about the rivalry once he arrived.
However, UA outside linebacker and Scottsdale native Rourke Freeburg grew up in a Sun Devils household and knows firsthand what it means to take part in the rivalry. This season is his first as a starter for the Wildcats, but he has experience playing in the game as a special teamer for Arizona in the last couple matchups.
"My mom went there, and then coming out of high school I decided to come here," Freeburg said. "I thought this was a better fit for me academically and athletically. This game means a lot. I look forward to this game every year, especially now that I have a critical role on defense, and I can make some plays and help have an impact on this game. I'm greatly looking forward to it.
"This is a game that I circle every year, because it means the most to me, the Territorial Cup. Not to discredit any other game, but it's the Arizona State-Arizona game for the Territorial Cup. So, this game means a lot, and I can't wait to be on the field Friday night."
While fans won't be able to attend the excitement is still high for the game, which is up for grabs, as there is no clear winner based on how this season has gone for both teams.
"They have not won a game, we have not won a game this season," said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. "And so all bets are off. I think both fanbases really are motivated by this game. You have bragging rights for a whole year in a game like this so it’s kind of important.”
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin noted the length of the matchup as being one of the oldest rivalries in the country with his Friday's matchup being the 94th meeting between the two teams. That's what makes this game so intense. So much so that a skirmish between the two teams that took place on the field during pregame warmups the last time the game was in Tucson in 2018 prompted rule changes from the NCAA according to the UA head coach.
"We're both going into this thing looking for a win," said Sumlin, who is still looking for his first Territorial Cup victory in his third season leading the Wildcats. "And so I think that actually raises things a little bit even more. Obviously this one is impactful for a number of reasons for our fans, our alumni, our players. So, yeah, the intensity level does get raised another bar."
Kickoff for Friday's matchup is set for 5 p.m. MST with the game being televised by ESPN.
