GOAZCATS - Territorial Cup passion still in place for winless Arizona, Arizona State

The Territorial Cup is about to change everything this season for one of the teams. Arizona and Arizona State are winless this season, but that's about to change Friday as one team will walk away with a win under its belt heading into the final week of the regular season.

Both teams have had their struggles so far this season.

The Wildcats are 0-4 with one game cancelled earlier this season against Utah because of COVID-19 issues for the Utes. While the Sun Devils have only been able to play two games, losing both by a combined eight points.

Arizona's defense, however, seems to be finding its feet late in the season after finally forcing a turnover, three in fact, during the Wildcats' game against Colorado last week. That will continue to be a key element for the Wildcats to continue that trend going into the Territorial Cup.

One key member of the UA defense is graduate transfer defensive lineman Aaron Blackwell, who happens to be from Peoria, and he understands the meaning of Friday night's game.

"If we had to win one game this year it would be this one, it's the biggest one of the year," he said. "Growing up this was always the he said, she said in town. This is the battle of the bands for everybody, so we're excited beyond belief. Just so thankful that we made it this far and thankful that Arizona State got healthy enough to meet us this late in the season."

Blackwell, who will be playing in his first Territorial Cup matchup since transferring to UA from New Mexico over the offseason, moved to the Phoenix area from Oregon so he had to learn about the rivalry once he arrived.