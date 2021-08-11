Temperature gauge: Remaining 2022 Arizona targets (8.11.21)
It is the point in the recruiting cycle when prospect begin making the transition from focusing on recruiting back to thinking about their upcoming season. Many teams are on the cusp of opening up the 2021 season, and that will always bring one last wave of commitments for the summer as recruits look to put their recruiting process in the rearview mirror.
Arizona is in a good spot with its 2022 class as things stand now after receiving its biggest commitment in several years when four-star tight end Keyan Burnett picked the Wildcats after decommitting from USC.
The end of the summer could close with a bang for the Wildcats as several targets are zeroing in on decisions at this point in the year.
Here is a closer look at where things stand with some of the top remaining targets in the class heading into the final month of the summer.
As a refresher here is how it works:
Hot = commitment imminent/highly likely
Warm = commitment possible/strong interest
Cool = commitment not likely/interest fading
