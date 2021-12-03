Arizona is now less than two weeks away from signing the first full recruiting class under head coach Jedd Fisch with the start of the early signing period arriving Dec. 15. The Wildcats head into the month with 15 commitments and 23 spots in the class. Fisch said last weekend that he doesn't anticipate UA using all of its spots in the class on high school recruits with the plan of saving some room for potential transfers.

Still, his staff has been active over the last week seeing recruits for in-home visits and making trips to campuses across the country working to put the final pieces of the puzzle together for the 2022 class.

Because of that we thought it would be a good time to update the recruiting board and examine some of the top priorities on offense for UA. We will do that in two parts first looking at the offensive side of the ball where Arizona has its sights set on some impactful prospects.

As a refresher here is how it works:

Hot = commitment imminent/highly likely

Warm = commitment possible/strong interest

Cool = commitment not likely/interest fading