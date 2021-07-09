 GOAZCATS - Temperature gauge: Key 2022 Arizona offensive targets (7.9.21)
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-09 21:30:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Temperature gauge: Key 2022 Arizona offensive targets (7.9.21)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is starting to generate some increased buzz on the recruiting trail, so it feels like a good time to hit the reset button and review some of the prospects to watch most moving ahead. Some of the names have already been discussed quite a bit as of late, but others have not been heard from in a while.

Here's a closer look at some of the offensive recruits to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.

As a refresher here is how it works:

Hot = commitment imminent/highly likely

Warm = commitment possible/strong interest

Cool = commitment not likely/interest fading

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}