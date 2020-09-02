Temperature gauge: Arizona targets in the 2021 class (9.2.20)
Arizona already has one commit on board for the 2021 class with California guard KJ Simpson giving the program his pledge recently. Still, there are some big targets still available for the Wildcat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news