Temperature gauge: Arizona out-of-state 2020 targets
Arizona has one commitment so far for the 2020 class and it is from an in-state prospect, Will Plummer, but while making sure the prospects close to home are a priority the coaching staff also want...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news