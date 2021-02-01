GOAZCATS - Tedy Bruschi joining Arizona's staff as senior advisor to coach Jedd Fisch

Bruschi is heading back to Tucson! Excited to have another Wildcat Legend back in the desert! #BearDown #ItsPersonal pic.twitter.com/a2R86OvZNK

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch continues to create a bridge from his team to the program's past. The latest move was announced Monday afternoon as the Wildcats revealed the addition of legendary Desert Swarm era linebacker and College Football Hall of Fame member Tedy Bruschi to the staff as the senior advisor to Fisch.

In his new role Bruschi will become a member of the program's executive management team, serve as a consultant to the coaching staff and help facilitate alumni relations as well as aid in fundraising, social justice initiatives and student-athlete development away from the field, according to the program.

"I am very excited to re-establish my connection to the Arizona Football program," Bruschi said in a statement released by the program. "Coach Fisch, and his vision for the program, is the main reason for my new level of involvement. I look forward to assisting Coach Fisch and the program in any way I can as we develop the next generations of Wildcats who are purposeful, resilient and original. Bear Down!"

Bruschi, who has worked on television as an NFL analyst since his championship NFL career with the New England Patriots came to an end in 2009, is just the latest UA legend to join Fisch's first staff. Fellow College Football Hall of Fame members Ricky Hunley and Chuck Cecil will be full-time coaches for the Wildcats this season guiding the defensive line and safety groups, respectively.

Desert Swarm era defensive back Brandon Sanders also joined the staff this winter as the team's coordinator of football alumni and high school relations.

"Arizona Football just got better today by the addition of another College Football Hall of Famer, New England Patriots Hall of Famer and Arizona Football Ring of Honor member to our staff," Fisch said Monday. "Tedy Bruschi represents everything we want from our student-athletes. He knows what it takes to do things right on and off the field and has demonstrated success in all facets of life throughout the years.

"Tedy is a true friend and ally who understands what it takes to win; respect accountability, selflessness, and enthusiasm. Tedy has always been the best at what he does, and this is another opportunity to bring greatness to our entire program. I want to welcome Tedy and his family back to Tucson. It's Personal!"

Bruschi was one of the first people to know about Fisch's decision to leave the Patriots and join the Wildcats as head coach, and the two met before the new Arizona coach made his way out west to Tucson for his introductory press conference.

The program teased its newest addition with a video release Sunday evening.