Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-14 09:17:32 -0500') }} football Edit

TE Drake Dabney has a long list of suitors in and outside of Texas

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

CYPRESS, Texas -- Schools in Texas have long been aware of talented pass-catching tight end Drake Dabney. Word is quickly spreading to the rest of the country, too.Schools such as Purdue, Minnesota...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}