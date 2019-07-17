Arizona running back J.J. Taylor has been named to the 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday morning.

Taylor was a semifinalist for the award last season after a breakout sophomore season. He is one of four returning semifinalists to make the watch list this season.

A redshirt junior, Taylor is coming off a 2018 season that saw him earn third-team Associated Press All-America honors, first-team All-Pac-12 honors and a Pac-12 Player of the Week award in September after he rushed for 284 yards –the fourth-highest single-game total in school history – at Oregon State. All total, Taylor rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. He averaged 119.5 yards per game.

The Corona, California native enters the 2019 season with 2,542 career rushing yards, which ranks 10th in school history. He started all 12 games last year for the Wildcats and went over the 100-yard mark five times, including four times in the final five games. He rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a win over nationally-ranked Oregon in late October.

Ten semifinalists will be named for the award in November, and three finalists will be announced Nov. 20. The winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.