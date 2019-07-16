Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate has been named to the 2019 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List, it was announced Tuesday by the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

The watch list features 30 of the nation's top returning college quarterbacks, including five signal-callers from the Pac-12 Conference. This is the second straight year Tate has been included on the preseason watch list.

Tate enters his senior season with the Wildcats with 4,364 passing yards, which ranks 12th in school history and 43 passing touchdowns, which sits sixth. He already ranks No. 7 all-time at Arizona with 6,236 yards of total offense, and he needs just 128 rushing yards to become the program's 17th 2,000-yard rusher.

Last season, Tate started all 11 games he appeared in and passed for 2,530 yards and 26 touchdowns. His 2,530 yards were the ninth-best mark in single-season school history and his 26 touchdowns were fifth-best all-time. A member of the team's leadership council and a three-time game captain, Tate threw for a career-high 250 yards against Colorado as a captain in a 42-34 victory.

In 2017, Tate started eight games and became the first player in conference history to win Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week four consecutive weeks. He also established a new FBS single-game rushing record for a quarterback when he ran for 327 yards at Colorado as a sophomore.

Sixteen semifinalists for the award will be named on Nov. 13. From that list, the three finalists will be revealed on Nov. 25. The Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced live on Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show. This marks the 13th year that fans will be invited to vote for the award at VoteOBrien.org. The fan vote will be combined with ballots from the selection committee.