The 2018 season felt like what the first year under a new coach typically feels like. There were bumps in the road and those bumps came early with quarterback Khalil Tate injuring his ankle in the second game of the season and things unraveled to open the year. It eventually led to Tate having to sit out when the team went to play UCLA on the road.

The Los Angeles native went into his junior year with all the hype a quarterback could have. There were members of the national media touting him as a Heisman Trophy candidate and he was the face of the program. Tate was riding high and that quickly took a turn once the season started.

Heading into the season opener against Hawaii in 10 days the hype is not as great, the expectations are not as high but that might not be the worst thing for Tate and Arizona. Sports can be humbling and it doesn't take long for the pendulum to swing the other direction.

Tate found that out last season as the support turned to criticism and he had to learn to adapt on the fly. At times his demeanor came off as prickly with short answers after losses with some animosity to them.

As the last few weeks have unfolded there has been a new sense of leadership coming from the senior quarterback. His teammates see it, his coaches do too. And, they aren't afraid to talk about it.

That didn't quite happen organically. It's something that took a change and effort from Tate and has come with maturing and knowing there is one last season to prove what needs to to make the game into a career.

“We’ve talked a lot more this year just about life,” UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said. “Then if it’s football related just about how you handle those things. It couldn’t have been a higher peak coming in here last year with talk about winning the Heisman and everything else. Then it couldn’t be lower than being in your hometown in street clothes not being able to help your teammates and watching us lose by one point. Knowing that if he’s healthy who knows what that looks like?

"All those things go into maturity and growth. How you handle that. I think those experiences really kind of drove him in the offseason with how he approached the offseason.”