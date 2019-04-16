Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 15:32:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Tate feeling confident, comfortable heading into the summer

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Since he took college football by storm back in the 2017 season Khalil Tate has been under a microscope. Now into his senior year at Arizona the Wildcats' starting quarterback has run the gamut of ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}