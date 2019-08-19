Junior college players can be hit or miss when they made the transition to the Division I level. The expectations will always remain the same, however. They are recruited with the plan of being used right away, but sometimes that path doesn't turn out to be a straight line. Junior college prospects can be a quick fix for college teams.

It's a way for coaches to plug a hole without having to wait out the development process. You typically get players who have a bit more experience than their high school counterparts who are also expected to be more mature as well – both on and off the field.

It's supposed to provide a shot in the arm to almost any position.

For Arizona the need for junior college players came in the trenches, so Kevin Sumlin and his staff addressed it in the offseason by securing commitments from several JUCO linemen in the winter.

Three of them made it to campus in January and participated in spring ball while another one was late to the party showing up only days before the team was set to open camp last month.

The two players on the defensive side of the ball who were brought on board, Myles Tapusoa and Trevon Mason, joined a team that was in need of some more depth up front. Tapusoa participated in spring ball but missed a big portion of that month while an academic situation pushed back Mason's arrival to Tucson nearly seven months.

It's not exactly the way a coaching staff hopes two careers start off. To their credit, however, both players have made strides over the last few weeks and both should be able to make an impact for the Wildcats – possibly as soon as this Saturday's game against Hawaii.

"With Tre we've kind of just moved him in and took it easy with him because he just got here," Sumlin said last week about the late-arriving defensive tackle. "Then kind of increased his reps every practice. ... It's a big difference in there right now with 320 and 310 in there. It's a lot different.

"They've really added some things in there as far as size and being able to hold the point. So, it's been good. They've been working really hard and I think coach [Brian] Johnson has done a nice job. ... We're building their stamina, but I'm really pleased with where both of those guys are right now."