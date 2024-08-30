Noah Fifita will be entering the season for the first time as the No. 1 QB for the Wildcats. (Photo by Young Kwak | Associated Press)

After what feels like a long and intense offseason, the time is finally here as Arizona football gears up for its first game of the 2024 season Saturday against New Mexico. Not only is it a new season but it is the start of many first for the Wildcats. It will be the opening game of the Brent Brennan era and the start of UA's inarguable season in the Big 12 conference. Not only is the hype surrounding the season because of the coaching changes and new conference but the majority on the eyeballs on Arizona is because of what the team has coming back in star quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The Duo where the main reason why the majority of the Wildcats' roster came back for another season and try to achieve something that has never been done in Tucson, and that is back-to-back 10-plus win seasons.

The matchup with New Mexico marks the first time these two programs have played each other in a home-and-home series since the 2006, 2007 seasons. These one time rivals have played in 67 games with Arizona holding the all-time series record of 44-20-3 in those games. However, the last time the Lobos played in Tucson they walked away with 29-27 win over the Wildcats. An extra layer to this game is the connections Arizona has to New Mexico with three former Lobos now in Tucson in linebackers coach Danny Gonzales, running back Jacory Merritt-Croskey and offensive lineman Shancco Matauita. Overall, this game has a lot of interesting story lines heading into Saturday, which seems like a perfect fit for an opening game. In the tale of the tape, we will be breaking down the rosters position-by-position giving you insight as to which team has the each and who has the over advantage heading into the game.

Quarterbacks: Arizona