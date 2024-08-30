After what feels like a long and intense offseason, the time is finally here as Arizona football gears up for its first game of the 2024 season Saturday against New Mexico. Not only is it a new season but it is the start of many first for the Wildcats. It will be the opening game of the Brent Brennan era and the start of UA's inarguable season in the Big 12 conference.
Not only is the hype surrounding the season because of the coaching changes and new conference but the majority on the eyeballs on Arizona is because of what the team has coming back in star quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
The Duo where the main reason why the majority of the Wildcats' roster came back for another season and try to achieve something that has never been done in Tucson, and that is back-to-back 10-plus win seasons.
The matchup with New Mexico marks the first time these two programs have played each other in a home-and-home series since the 2006, 2007 seasons. These one time rivals have played in 67 games with Arizona holding the all-time series record of 44-20-3 in those games. However, the last time the Lobos played in Tucson they walked away with 29-27 win over the Wildcats.
An extra layer to this game is the connections Arizona has to New Mexico with three former Lobos now in Tucson in linebackers coach Danny Gonzales, running back Jacory Merritt-Croskey and offensive lineman Shancco Matauita.
Overall, this game has a lot of interesting story lines heading into Saturday, which seems like a perfect fit for an opening game.
In the tale of the tape, we will be breaking down the rosters position-by-position giving you insight as to which team has the each and who has the over advantage heading into the game.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
This is one of many positions that Arizona will have an advantage at throughout the 2024 season given the return of Fifita and what he was able to do in his second season with the program.
When Fifita finally took over the starting job for the Wildcats during the 2023 season, he took off running and led UA to an 8-2 record while under center. Five of the eight wins came against teams ranked in the AP Poll Top 25.
Overall, Fifita finished the 2023 season passing for 2,869 yards while stacking up 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
For New Mexico, quarterback Devon Dampier had a solid opening game against Montana State with 172 passing yards and a touchdown.
Plus, Dampier totaled 34 rushing yards with a touchdown as well. He is clearly mobile and will use his legs in the game.
Although Dampier has a game under his belt for the 2024 season and hasn't thrown a pick in his 10 games played, I'm giving the edge to Fifita.
Fifita is a potential Heisman Award candidate and is just too talented to go against in this matchup.