Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs WSU
The Wildcats are coming off might be their best game over the last several years and definitely at the top of the Jedd Fisch era with a 34-28 win over No. 12 UCLA. The win was the first Top 25 win for the program since the 2018 season when Arizona won a 44-19 game over No. 19 Oregon in Tucson.
Now, Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) still has its bowl game hopes alive and will shift its attention to Washington State (6-4, 3-4), who comes into the match-up riding a two-game winning streak versus the Wildcats.
Arizona had a complete performance from both side of the ball against UCLA, an that makes this week's tale of the tape interesting with the influx of the Wildcats young talent.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
During the off-season, the Wildcats got in on the quarterback carousel that was the transfer portal and landed Jayden de Laura, who won Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year last season at Washington State.
Despite that, de Laura was somewhat forced out by transfer Cameron Ward, who was suppose to help the Cougars reach the next level. However, things haven't gone as planned for Ward and he has had his struggles this season with WSU averaging 257.9 yards passing and has seen his numbers go down over the last several weeks.
Meanwhile, de Laura ranks sixth in the country averaging 312.8 yard per game and is coming off a game against a highly ranked team where he had 315 yards passing along with three touchdowns helping lead his team to the finish line.
I'm going with the quarterback that has proven to develop all season long and has risen the game of everyone around him and that is de Laura, who has thrown for 3,128 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns.
