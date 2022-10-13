Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs Washington
Through the first six games of the season, Arizona has gone 3-3 making a two game improvement after an 1-11 finish a season before. However, the Wildcats are coming off a 49-22 lopsided loss to Oregon.
One of the major issues that keeps occruing for the Wildcats is their run defense can't figure out how to slow anyone down. Arizona is now entering its toughest stretch of the season with a 20-4 combined record of the next four opponents.
Arizona will face a Washington team that has lost two-straight games which includes a baffling 45-38 loss to Arizona state.
However, the Huskies will face an Arizona team that hasn't won a game in Husky Stadium since the 2007 season when quarterback Willie Tuitama led the Wildcats to a 48-41 victory.
Quarterbacks: Washington
Since joining Arizona, quarterback Jayden de Laura has been a massive upgrade for Jedd Fisch and his staff. De Laura has shown why he won Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year with his 1,874 yards and 15 touchdowns.
However, de Laura has had an issues with turnovers, throwing seven interceptions with six of them coming in the Wildcats' three losses. The turnovers have been his biggest hurdle this season and have occurred when the team has been trying to climb back into a game.
On the Huskies side of the field, they've also welcomed in a transfer quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., who has look better than he did at Indiana when he was there.
This season, Penix Jr. has passed for 2,044 yards with 16 touchdowns passes. But, the main reason why I'm picking him over de Laura is because he has only thrown four interceptions this season. He has shown the ability to keep control of the ball and not turn it over.
Still, one thing to keep an eye on is that Penix Jr. has thrown a pick-six in back-to-back games.
