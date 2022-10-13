Since joining Arizona, quarterback Jayden de Laura has been a massive upgrade for Jedd Fisch and his staff. De Laura has shown why he won Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year with his 1,874 yards and 15 touchdowns.

However, de Laura has had an issues with turnovers, throwing seven interceptions with six of them coming in the Wildcats' three losses. The turnovers have been his biggest hurdle this season and have occurred when the team has been trying to climb back into a game.

On the Huskies side of the field, they've also welcomed in a transfer quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., who has look better than he did at Indiana when he was there.

This season, Penix Jr. has passed for 2,044 yards with 16 touchdowns passes. But, the main reason why I'm picking him over de Laura is because he has only thrown four interceptions this season. He has shown the ability to keep control of the ball and not turn it over.

Still, one thing to keep an eye on is that Penix Jr. has thrown a pick-six in back-to-back games.