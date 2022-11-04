Arizona was right there with No. 9 USC down the stretch of Saturday's game but a blown penalty call and a fourth down conversion helped lift the Trojans over the Wildcats in a 45-37 game.
Now, the Wildcats will be looking to snap their 3-game losing streak against No. 14 Utah, who is coming off a narrow win over Washington State. The Utes were without their starting running back Tavion Thomas due to unknown reasons and quarterback Cameron Rising due to an injury.
The Utes are expected to be at full strength and are riding a 5-game winning streak against Arizona dating back to the 2016 season when the Wildcats upset No. 10 Utah in a 37-30 double-overtime thriller.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
Utah's Cameron Rising is one of the better quarterbacks in the conference and in college football. However, Rising is coming off an injury and his status for the game against Arizona is still up in the air.
Even if Rising was fully healthy, I would probably lean toward quarterback Jayden de Laura based on how he has been progressing throughout the season. De Laura is getting better each time out and over his last four games he has thrown 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Plus, when you look at the season stats, de Laura has thrown for 799 more yards than Rising has and has thrown seven more touchdown passes.
