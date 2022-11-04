Utah's Cameron Rising is one of the better quarterbacks in the conference and in college football. However, Rising is coming off an injury and his status for the game against Arizona is still up in the air.

Even if Rising was fully healthy, I would probably lean toward quarterback Jayden de Laura based on how he has been progressing throughout the season. De Laura is getting better each time out and over his last four games he has thrown 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Plus, when you look at the season stats, de Laura has thrown for 799 more yards than Rising has and has thrown seven more touchdown passes.