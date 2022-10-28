This was a difficult position to decide because of the fact that both quarterbacks are highly talented and have a major impact on their teams. However, I went with the Trojans' quarterback Caleb Williams, mainly because he simply doesn't turn over the football.

Williams has been able to keep the ball safe and has just one interception to his 19 touchdown passes. Plus, he is third in the Pac-12 in passing yard with 1,971 this season.



Still, you can't overlook how Jayden de Laura is getting better behind center each time out. Also, I think he might be the more talent of the two quarterbacks, but he needs to work on his turnover issue.