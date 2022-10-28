After suffering a 49-39 loss to Washington on the road to fall to 3-4 on the season, Arizona will look to snap its two-game losing streak against No. 10 USC, who is coming off a 42-42 loss to Utah.
Jedd Fisch and his staff had an extra week to prepare for the Trojans and correct some of the issues on the defensive side of the ball. Fisch noted that the time was also key for his player to get rested and healthy.
The time off also allowed defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen to reassess his defense and the players listed as the starting 11 on the field. Usually, Fisch has the team's depth chart available during his Monday press conference, but that wasn't the cast this time. This maybe a hint that there will be chances on the depth chart on both the offense and defense.
Quarterbacks: USC
This was a difficult position to decide because of the fact that both quarterbacks are highly talented and have a major impact on their teams. However, I went with the Trojans' quarterback Caleb Williams, mainly because he simply doesn't turn over the football.
Williams has been able to keep the ball safe and has just one interception to his 19 touchdown passes. Plus, he is third in the Pac-12 in passing yard with 1,971 this season.
Still, you can't overlook how Jayden de Laura is getting better behind center each time out. Also, I think he might be the more talent of the two quarterbacks, but he needs to work on his turnover issue.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.