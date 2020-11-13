Tale of the tape: Arizona vs USC
As Pac-12 games continue to be canceled the matchup between Arizona and USC remains a go for Saturday. The Wildcats have already had one game canceled so this weekend's game will mark the season op...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news